Former Captain Mohammad Hafeez Set To Become New Pakistan National Selection Committee Chair

Mohammad Hafeez represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is and scored 3652, 6614 and 2514 runs respectively.

Mohammad Hafeez has scored 10000 runs in international cricket.

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez is likely to be the new chief selector of the men’s senir team after the conclusion of the team’s ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. Pakistan are 1-0 up in the Test series having won the first game in Galle.

Hafeez is close to new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Cricket Management Committee (CMC) Zaka Ashraf and was also present during their Asia Cup 2023 trophy unveiling event few days back.

The chief selector’s post is lying vacant since the pervious CMC was dissolved in June. “Zaka met with former captain, Rashid Latif and Hafeez and spoke to them about becoming chief selector. Rashid was not keen on the job but Hafeez (has) expressed his availability for the job,” the source told PTI.

“Rashid was more interested in working on anti-corruption issues. Hafeez who played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is for Pakistan before retiring last year, made it clear that he would like the challenge of working as the chief selector,” the source added.

A member of the previous CMC (headed by Najam Sethi), Haroon Rashid was the chairman of the national selection committee that also included team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn.

However, with the previous CMC dissolved, Rashid is technically no longer the head of the selection committee. Hafeez represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is and scored 3652, 6614 and 2514 runs respectively. He also took 53, 139 and 61 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.

