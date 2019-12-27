Goa spinner Shadab Jakati on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Jakati, who was part of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has also represented the now defunct Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He announced the news via Twitter.

Just announced my retirement from all forms of cricket,Even though I have not been playing much over the last 1 year,it has been One of the harder things I have done in my life.Thank you @BCCI @goacricket11 with sincere gratitude 4 making me live my dream for the last 23 years pic.twitter.com/AoIvsS8IOO — Shadab Jakati (@jakati27) December 27, 2019

“Just announced my retirement from all forms of cricket. Even though I have not been playing much over the last 1 year,it has been one of the harder things I have done in my life.Thank you @BCCI @goacricket11 with sincere gratitude 4 making me live my dream for the last 23 years,” tweeted Jakati, a slow-left arm orthodox spinner.

He had pocketed 275 wickets from 92 first-class matches. Jakati made his first-class debut in the 1998/99 season and played his last first-class game against Punjab in October 2017. He, however, could never make it to the Indian team.

At this juncture as I look back at my career I wish to thank with sincere gratitude my family,friends who have stood by me all the while.@BCCI #GCA, senior cricketers, all my fellow teammates,support staff with whom I have spent moments which I shall cherish all my life — Shadab Jakati (@jakati27) December 27, 2019

“At this juncture as I look back at my career I wish to thank with sincere gratitude my family,friends who have stood by me all the while. @BCCI #GCA, senior cricketers, all my fellow teammates,support staff with whom I have spent moments which I shall cherish all my life,” he further tweeted.

Twenty First Class years. Four #yellove‘ly years. 3 titles – 2 IPLs and a CLT20. Life Goa’s on for Shadab Jakati. #SuperThanksJakati #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/nQZuTWoCrW — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 27, 2019

Jakati also contributed with the bat, scoring 2734 runs with a century and 14 half-centuries. In List A games, he took 93 wickets in 82 matches while scoring 1,104 runs with the help of four fifties.

In an interview with Sportstar, the 39-year-old Jakati believed it was important to stop somewhere. “At some point of time, you had to call it a day. I wanted to retire on my terms. I was thinking about it for the past few months, and I decided to end it,” he said.

It’s been an honour to play with you brother & share so many joyful moments. Your contribution is always been crucial to the team. I wish you a wonderful journey ahead, may you continue to grow & achieve newer heights. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 27, 2019

“Playing IPL was a special moment for me. It was an honour playing alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Matthew Hayden and others,” Jakati said. He will always remember the day when he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in the IPL final in 2010. “That wicket eventually helped us win the title. That will always remain a special moment,” Jakati said.