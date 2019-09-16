Despite Pakistan’s desperate effort to get international cricket back into the country, there always emerges some complications that destroy their hopes. The latest being the opting out of 10 Sri Lanka cricketers from the island nation’s tour of Pakistan, scheduled to take place later this month.

Meanwhile, the decision of the Sri Lankan cricketers did not go down well with former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad. Criticizing the players, he used strong words against them and said actions should be taken by the Sri Lankan cricket board against them. “International matches should be the top priority for the players and SLC should penalize the ones who have opted out of the Pakistan series,” Miandad was quoted as saying by a television channel.

Ever since a touring a Sri Lankan side was subjected to a terrorist attack in 2009, Pakistan has been a isolated destination for international cricket. However, with teams like Kenya and Zimbabwe visiting the country has seen some form of international cricket in the last few years. A World Eleven team also visited in 2017 for the cricket fans there to witness some of the global stars of the game.

Other than that international cricket has been folklore for the Pakistani fans. But that was supposed to chance with Sri Lanka agreeing to visit there for a three-match Twenty-20 International (T20I) and One Day International (ODI) series. However, with 10 of the best Lankan cricketers deciding to pull out their names the series now holds no competitiveness as the home team is expected to win it easy.

Reportedly, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received threat call for a possible terrorist attack against Sri Lankan team this time as well. But that did not dent the PCB’s preparation to host the series as Ehsan Mani, chairman of the board, ruled out any possibility of shifting the series to the United Arab Emirates, the makeshift home of Pakistan cricket since the 2009 attack.

Despite confirming their participation, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is believed to do another re-assessment of the security before taking a final call, following the terrorist threat call. The ICC is also set to have another round of inspection over the security arrangement before sending the match officials.