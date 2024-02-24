Home

Karnataka: Former Cricketer K Hoysala Dies Of Cardiac Arrest On The Field

Bengaluru: 34-year-old former Karnataka cricketer died of a heart attack while on the field, celebrating his side's win over Tamil Nadu. K Hoysala also played in the Karnataka Premier League.

Bengaluru: An unfortunate incident took place at Bengaluru’s RSI cricket ground that left everyone shocked. Former Karnataka cricketer K Hoysala suffered a fatal cardiac arrest following a match in the ongoing Aegis South Zone tournament. The tragic incident occurred after Karnataka’s match against Tamil Nadu on Thursday when the 34-year-old was playing against Tamil Nadu in the South Zone IA & AD tournament in Bengaluru. After Karnataka’s victory, while celebrating the triumph with the team, Hoysala fell unconscious on the field.

He was rushed to a nearby Bowring Hospital by ambulance, but succumbed to the massive attack en route to the hospital.

K Hoysala, who was a middle-order batter and bowler, represented the Karnataka team in the under-25 category and also played in state’s Karnataka Premier League.

Giving details Dr. Manoj Kumar, Dean of Bowring Hospital and Atal Bihari Medical College, said that the cricketer died enroute to the hospital and was brought dead.

“Hoysala was brought in dead, mostly due to a heart attack. We have completed the postmortem and are awaiting the report,” said Dr. Kumar.

Police are waiting for the autopsy reports.

Further details are awaited.

