States of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, are reeling under devastating effects of flood. While Assam seems to be the most flood-ravaged place, large part of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have also come under the wrath of rain gods. Reportedly, more than 50 people have already died, with more than 45 lakh people affected in Assam and another 17 lakh in Bihar.

In this great matter of concern, former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif have come forward to aware the rest of India about the flood. They have also requested people to donate money for the flood relief fund and help in whatever other ways one can.

Kaif, on his official Twitter handle wrote, “In Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram flood situation has become uncontrollable. These states need support. Request all to contribute in whatever way you can”.

His former teammate Virender Sehwag wrote, “Assam, Bihar ,Uttar Pradesh ,Tripura are reeling with floods. It’s time we stand up and support every state.”

Suresh Raina, however, not only asked people to donate money but also shared the link through which people can directly send the money in Assam Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund. He tweeted, “Devastated by the current flood conditions in #Assam & other parts of India. My thoughts with those affected. Together, we can help heal this quicker. To donate, click here: https://cm.assam.gov.in/relieffund.php”.

30 of the 33 districts in Assam have been completely submerged by the floodwater, In various places the embankments of Pagaldiya river and Brahmaputra were breached which caused in the death of 17 people in the state. 90 percent of the famed Kaziranga National Park has also been inundated and the authorities were forced to take the animals to highlands. In Bihar, 16 districts have been severely hit by flood with at least 33 people reported dead.