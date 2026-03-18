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Former CSK player opens up about MS Dhonis interest in THIS thing, says...

Former CSK player opens up about MS Dhoni’s interest in THIS thing, says…

Former CSK player reveals MS Dhoni's interest. Take a look and read the full story.

Former CSK player reveals MS Dhoni's interest

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to be held on March 28. All fans are excited about the tournament as the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will head on against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

This season is filled with joy and happiness. However, the fans are more excited because legendary Indian player and former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, will be seen in Yellow jersey (CSK).

Sam Billings reveals MS Dhoni’s interest in Shisha

However, MS Dhoni’s former CSK teammate and star England player, Sam Billings, revealed a big thing about him that he used to enjoy shisha.

He shared that during 2018–2019, Dhoni even had a person to take care of it. Billings also described Dhoni as a very cool and relaxed person, adding that his hotel room was usually open for teammates.

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“He (Dhoni) leaves his hotel room open, and he has this little “shisha man” in his entourage who looks after the shisha. His sole job is to look after the shisha. Khaleel,” Billings revealed MS Dhoni’s love for Shisha.

Billings recalls his time with CSK and MS Dhoni

Not only this, Sam Billings also revealed that MS Dhoni is a big Manchester United fan, “What a lovely guy, considering how much stardom he has. He’s a superstar. Obviously, a Manchester United fan, like myself. We’ve watched quite a few games together because he can’t leave the hotel or go downstairs to the bar.”

“I think just in terms of his captaincy, his aura, it’s fantastic. He’s incredibly calm and genuinely cool. There aren’t many cool people. You don’t meet many cool people these days. But he is,” he added.

MS Dhoni and Sam Billings played together in 2018 and 2019 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK lifted the trophy in 2018.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Jake Foulkes

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