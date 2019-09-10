David Warner, who suffered a year-long ban from international cricket after being found guilty of ball-tampering along with Steve Smith and Peter Bancroft, has been accused of the crime again. Former England captain Alastair Cook has revealed that the Australian batsman had altered the ball during a first-class match.

Speaking to The Guardian, Cook said that Warner used the strapping on his hand to deteriorate the condition of the ball at a faster rate. “David Warner, a couple of beers into his celebration, mentioned that he used substances attached to the strapping on his hand to accelerate the deterioration of the ball during a first-class match. I looked at Steve Smith who shot a glance that said: ‘Ooh, you shouldn’t have said that’,” Cook, the highest run-scorer for England said.

Talking further on the issue, Cook said he was surprised to see the Australians using sandpaper during that infamous match in South Africa. He even questioned the win-at-all-cost culture in Australian cricket and blamed it for the notoriety of the trio.

“Stuart Broad sums it up pretty well and says they got the ball to reverse swing in that Ashes. Why change what you’ve been doing? Why suddenly use sandpaper? People know what was going on. But it’s been the best thing for Australian cricket because they realised it wasn’t acceptable. The win-at-all-costs culture they created isn’t what the Australian public needed or wanted. They’d gone too far,” Cook added.

In Australia’s 2018 tour of South Africa, Bancroft was caught on camera while altering the ball with a piece of sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town. As the cricketing world went berserk about it, further investigations revealed that captain Smith and vice-captain Warner, too, were involved and it was on their instruction Bancroft tampered the ball.