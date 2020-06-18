Former England captain Andrew Strauss is reportedly been encouraged to apply for the position of Cricket Australia (CA) CEO left vacant after the resignation of Kevin Roberts. Also Read - Rath Yatra 2020: Decision on Puri Rath Yatra Likely Today, No Procession Allowed in These Areas | Check List

Following the financial turmoil CA found itself in due to the coronavirus pandemic and the manner in which it was handled drawing criticism from different quarters, Roberts stepped down with Nick Hockley been appointed as the interim CEO. Also Read - Google Pledges $1 Billion For Help Nonprofits, Startups Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CA laid off 40 staff on Wednesday that includes men’s batting coach Graeme Hick, a move the board claims will help them save AUD 40 in the next financial year. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID-19: Active Cases Drop 2nd Day in a Row; 3,307 New Cases Today, 114 Deaths in 24 Hours

According to The Australian, the South Africa-born Strauss has been talked to about the role by several prominent figures in Australian cricket.

He played 100 Tests, 127 ODIs and four T20Is between 2003 and 2011 before being knighted for his services to England cricket.

Strauss has prior management experience in his role as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Director of Cricket. Additionally, he has experience of playing cricket in Australia as well.

CA has launched a global hunt for its next CEO with chairman Earl Eddings outlining it as one of the “most important roles” of the board.

“One of the most important roles of the board is to appoint a CEO,” Eddings said earlier this week.

“And that’s our role to do that. We’ll take our time and do an extensive search here and overseas. In the meantime, we have an outstanding candidate in Nick who can run the show in the meantime. I think that’s one of the most important things as a board that we do,” he added.