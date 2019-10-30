Former England captain Michael Vaughan has come down heavily on Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for his irresponsible behaviour and careless approach of not reporting corrupt practices. Bangladesh captain Shakib has been handed a two-year suspension by the ICC for failing to report three corrupt approaches, including one at the IPL, by a suspected Indian bookie. Following the ban, Shakib was ousted from the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming tour of India.

Reacting to ICC’s decision, Vaughan feels the two-year ban is not enough and the punishment should have been more severe on the current world number one ODI all-rounder. He wrote on his official Twitter handle: “No sympathy what’s so ever for Shakib Al Hasan … Non what’s so ever … In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can & cant do and what that have to report straight away … 2 yrs isn’t enough … Should have been longer …”

Twelve months of that ban is a suspended sentence which will come into effect if Shakib fails to comply with the anti-corruption code of the world body.

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, the 32-year-old all-rounder will be eligible to resume playing international cricket for Bangladesh from October 29, 2020.

Later Vaughan, a renowned cricket commentator and pundit also posted another message on his Twitter handle for all Shakib fans who were bashing him. He wrote: “For all you abusing I have zero tolerance for corruption .. It doesn’t matter what team you play for .. Players these days know exactly what they can and can’t do .. also know they have to report anything .. if they don’t they know the consequences .. #EndOf”

In Shakib’s absence, Mominul Haque will lead Bangladesh in Tests while Mahmudullah Riyadh will take over the captaincy duties in the three-match T20 International series versus India.

Shakib was being kept away from the team’s ongoing practice sessions before the India tour on ICC’s instructions. The series against India comprises three T20 Internationals and two Tests and gets underway in New Delhi with the shortest format games on November 3.