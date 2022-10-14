San Francisco, Oct 14: Former Bolton Wanderers footballer Fabrice Muamba has opened up about a snapchat filter, which can save people from cardiac arrest.Also Read - COVID mRNA Vaccines Increase Cardiac-Related Death Risk. Who Are Most At Risk? All You Need To Know

Snapchat just introduced a new tool that teaches people how to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), which users can view in the Lenses section of its app. Also Read - World Heart Day 2022: Newly Observed Symptoms Related to Cardiac Arrest And Heart Attack

“Speaking from my own personal experience, I was fortunate enough that it happened to me where I had the best medical care that I could wish for,” Muamba told BBC News. Also Read - Heart Attack Vs Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Experts Explain The Recent Surge In Cases, Deaths. All You Need to Know

“Young people nowadays are out most of the time with a friend. If they find themselves in this situation and they don’t know how to do CPR, then they’re in serious trouble,” he added.

Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest during a FA Cup match, from which he recovered despite his heart having stopped for 78 minutes.

“If you know how to do CPR through this lens on Snapchat, then you give your friend a better chance of surviving sudden cardiac arrest,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The new feature aims to provide users with information on ‘how to respond in an emergency’, giving users step-by-step, true-to-life examples of CPR techniques.

This announcement came ahead of World Restart A Heart Day, as research shows 7 out of 10 cardiac arrests happen in front of viewers, but only less than 20 per cent of people end up providing first aid.

(With IANS Inputs)