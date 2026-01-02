Former England player lashed out at BCCI for not giving farewell Test to Kohli, Rohit, and Ashwin, name is…

England vs. India: The Difference in Showing Respect

Comparing the cricket systems of India and England, Monty Panesar stated that England gives its great players memorable farewells. He cited examples of special farewell Tests organized for legends like Stuart Broad and James Anderson, while India lagged behind in this regard.

Kohli and Rohit’s Test Cricket Farewell

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket in May 2024. Kohli scored 9,230 runs in 123 Test matches over a 14-year career, including 30 centuries. He was also the fourth-most successful Test captain in the world. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests and had an excellent average as an opener.

Ashwin’s Historic Career

Ravichandran Ashwin bid farewell to international cricket in December 2024. He achieved the distinction of becoming India’s second-most successful bowler with 537 wickets in 106 Test matches. He also made significant contributions with the bat, playing several match-winning innings.

Shining in White-Ball Cricket as Well

Ashwin’s performance wasn’t limited to Tests. He also played a crucial role for India in ODI and T20 International cricket. Overall, with 765 wickets across all three formats, he cemented his place among India’s all-time greats.

