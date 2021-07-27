New Delhi: Former England fast bowler Mike Hendrick has passed away at the age of 72 years on Tuesday. Hendrick also played for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in his career. Hendrick was suffering from bowel and liver cancer for a while now.Also Read - England Fringe Players to Get a Chance in T20I Series vs Pak: Eoin Morgan

“Derbyshire County Cricket Club is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Mike Hendrick, one of the county’s finest post-war cricketers,” Cricket Derbyshire said in a statement. Also Read - Eoin Morgan Recalls 2019 World Cup Final Win, Calls it Most Dramatic And Best Game Ever Played

The fast bowler made his Test debut against the Indian team in 1974. He went on to play 31 Test matches in which he scalped 87 wickets at an average of 25.83. In fact, he was part of England’s team which won three Ashes against Australia. Also Read - Didn't Know I Would Play For England Again: James Vince After Scoring Ton

The ECB is sad to learn of the death of former @DerbyshireCCC, @TrentBridge and England international Mike Hendrick. Our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Ajpi3JaVld — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 27, 2021

Furthermore, he played 22 ODI matches in his career, including the 1979 World Cup. In fact, he was the highest wicket-taker in the 1979 edition as he finished with 10 scalps from five matches and bowled with an impressive average of 14.90 and had the best figures of 4-15. Moreover, he bowled with a parsimonious economy rate of 2.66 in the 1979 Prudential World Cup.

Hendrick also had an impressive first-class career of 267 matches as he snared 770 wickets at a fine average of 20.50, including 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls – with an innings best of 8-45. In 226 List-A matches, he bagged a total of 297 wickets with a best of 6-7.

The former English fast bowler was also part of the rebel tour of South Africa in 1982 and received a three-year International ban, which ended his career. Hendrick played for Nottinghamshire in the fag end of his career and decided to call it day in 1984.

After hanging his boots, Hendrik took up the coaching role and played a key role in improving Ireland cricket as he coached their team in 1995. Furthermore, he served as Derbyshire’s bowling coach.