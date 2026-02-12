Star England cricketer compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi with THIS legendary player, his name is...

Home

England star compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi with Garfield Sobers

Star Indian batters and youngest talent. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is known for his dominating batting and remarkable performances. Suryavanshi is performing very well in Under-19 cricket.

Mark Butcher compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi to legendary player

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showcased a great batting performance against England in the U19 World Cup 2026 as he smashed 175 runs off 80 balls and led India to the title. However, former England star Mark Butcher compared Suryavanshi with West Indies legendary player Sir Garfield Sobers as he finds similarities in their batting.

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast, Butcher said, “The first thing that flashed in my head was Gary Sobers. The violence in the bat swing, the timing and the purity of the contact. The hand speed, the way that he uses his legs on the ground. The way that the bat literally follows through all the way around until it slaps him in the middle of his bat is pure Sobers.”

Garfield Sobers’ remarkable career stats

Speaking about West Indies legendary player Sir Garfield Sobers, he was one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. In his 20-year career span, he smashed 26 centuries and averaged nearly 58 in Test cricket.

Mark Butcher recalls Garfield Sobers’ historic moment

Not only this, while justifying comparison, Mark Butcher took the example of Garfield Sobers’ massive sixes in an over for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan, which created history as he became the first batter in professional cricket to do that.

“I would urge people from a different generation who don’t have that picture of Sir Gary Sobers in their mind’s eye to seek out the video of him hitting the six sixes off Malcolm Nash. And just watch. And I swear to God; it looks exactly the same. He (Suryavanshi) is just astonishing to watch.”

