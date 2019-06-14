Matt Prior, former England wicket-keeper, on Thursday announced that he would ride in the famous cycling event Tour de France and would attempt to complete it one day ahead of the actual race.

The Tour de France is men’s multiple stage bicycle race held annually in France, while occasionally it also passes through nearby countries. The route changes every year but the format remains the same with the appearance of time trials, the passage through the mountain chains of the Pyrenees and the Alps, and the finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The race consists of 21 day-long stages over the course of 23 days.

Meanwhile, the former cricketer, in a series of tweets informed about his new venture. In the first tweet, Prior wrote, “Hi guys, you may or may not know but in just three weeks time I will be attempting to ride the FULL Tour de France route – 21 stages, 3500km over 3 weeks – just one day ahead of the actual race”.

Prior is supposedly attempting this to raise money for charity, as in the other tweet, he wrote, “This is the biggest physical challenge I have ever attempted and will hopefully be very worthwhile as we have set a target to raise PS300k for the chosen charities @Chance2Shine @DansTrust2012 & @ParkinsonsUK”.

Prior announced his retirement in 2015. His retirement came after an injury he endured in 2014. In 2014, Prior suffered from an Achilles injury and it had required him to undergo a surgery. He played 79 Test matches for England, scoring 4099 runs along with afflicting 256 dismissals behind the stumps. The cricketer has been a part of three Ashes-winning squads. He also scored a Test match century on his debut against West Indies. Prior played 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for England, but he was not able to achieve huge success in the limited-overs format.