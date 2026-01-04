Former fast bowler's coach lashed at BCCI and Ajit Agarkar for another ODI Squad SNUB, player is...

Ignored Despite Stellar Performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

The 35-year-old Mohammed Shami has delivered a powerful bowling performance for Bengal in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has taken 11 wickets in five matches so far, which had significantly boosted his chances of selection. However, the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, did not include him in the 15-member Indian ODI squad.

Coach Asks: What More Can a Player Do?

Shami’s personal coach has strongly questioned the selectors’ decision. He argued that when an experienced bowler is consistently taking wickets and is also fit, what more does he need to prove? He bluntly asked how many more wickets are required for selection.

ODI Career Under Threat

Shami’s coach fears that this decision indicates that the selectors no longer consider him part of the ODI team. He believes that Shami still has a lot to offer to international cricket, but such neglect could change the course of his career.

Bengal Coach Calls It an ‘Unjust Decision’

Bengal team coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla also launched a scathing attack on the selection committee. He termed Shami’s exclusion an outright injustice and said that no other international player has shown the kind of hard work and dedication in domestic cricket that Shami has recently displayed.

