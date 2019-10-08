Former Germany football captain Bastian Schweinsteiger on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of football. The 35-year-old, who moved to Major League Soccer with the Chicago Fire after a brief spell at Manchester United, broke the news via his social media handles.

In his statement, Schweinsteiger thanked his former teams as well as his wife, former tennis player Ana Ivanovic.

Nun ist die Zeit gekommen: ich danke Euch und meinen Mannschaften @FCBayern, @ManUtd, @ChicagoFire und @DFB_Team. Natürlich danke ich auch meiner Frau @AnaIvanovic und meiner Familie für Ihre Unterstützung. pic.twitter.com/SrCdP8m6ia — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 8, 2019

“Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon,” he said.

“I will remain faithful to football. Many, many thanks for the time we spent together, I will always have a place for you in my heart.”

Schweinsteiger was known for his time at the German national team and for making it big at Bayern Munich.

He won eight Bundesliga titles and seven German cups with Bayern as well as the 2013 Champions League.

The Time has now come: I would like to thank both, you and my teams @FCBayern, @ManUtd, @ChicagoFire and @DFB_Team and of course @AnaIvanovic and my family for their support! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/jNSrXGNpxF — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 8, 2019

With Germany, Schweinsteiger won the 2014 World Cup and finished third in 2006 and 2010. He made 121 appearances for Die Mannschaft, making him fourth on their list of most capped players and scored 24 goals.

Germany coach Joachim Low called Schweinsteiger “one of the greatest German players ever.” He added: “A big player, a huge personality. Always honest, always emphatic.”

During his tenure at Chicago Fire, he helped the side reach the playoffs for the first time in five years but in his second and third years at the club they failed to qualify. He has played 85 MLS games and scored eight goals with 15 assists. His final appearance was in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Orlando City.