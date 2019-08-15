New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passed away at 57 due to a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday.

Chandrasekhar was survived by his wife and two daughters. He represented India in seven ODIs with an innings of 53 being his highest score.

Lovingly called VB, the 57-year-old cricketer also held the portfolio of the manager of IPL team Chennai Super Kings for the first three years. He served as the national selector too for a brief period.

The former India batsman owned a team called VB Kanchi Veerans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.