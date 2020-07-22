Online poker portals PokerStars India has announced former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. Also Read - IPL 13 Timings And Venue: Early Start, Limited Overs Series With South Africa on the Cards in UAE

"I am excited to be associated with the PokerStars family," Dhoni said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The thrill, the excitement, the pressure, and the competitiveness of it – these are just some parallels I can draw between poker and cricket. In the last few years there has been a change in the mindset of people when they think of online Poker. Online Poker like any game of skill requires one to be strategic and play responsibly," he added.

Dhoni reckons that poker is slowly being accepted as a sport. “Slowly but surely it is being recognized as a sport that is fun and quick to learn but rich in its complexity. With this collaboration we hope to take online Poker to a larger audience,” he said.

Ankur Dewani, CEO of Sachiko Gaming said Dhoni is a perfect ambassador for poker considering his history of making fearless decisions

“It’s already well established that MS Dhoni, who has led India to many international victories, is one of the all-time cricketing greats. What is less known is that his Zen-like poise, combined with his ability to make fearless decisions, make him a perfect poker player and a truly valuable member of Team PokerStars India. With MS Dhoni at its heart, the campaign showcases how poker is a game for absolutely anyone, a truly universal sport. We cannot wait to see the response of our audience and players across the country,” Dewani said.