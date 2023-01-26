Home

Former India Cricketer Backs Suryakumar Yadav To do Well In Test Series Against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav, who is No.1 T20I batter currently, has been picked for the first two Tests against Australia which starts on February 9.

New Delhi: Sryakumar Yadav has been the talk of the town ever since he emerged in international cricket. After stamping his authority as top T20I batter, the Indian was awarded the ICC Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Suryakumar was included in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against Australia which begins on February 9. Although, Suryakumar is yet to make his debut in whites, former India cricketer Suresh Raina backed the right-hander to give him game time against Australia.

“The way he is performing, I think he should play in all three formats and without him, all three formats should not even exist,” Raina told during an interaction with Aakash Chopra on on Viacom18 Sports.

“The way he performed, the way he shows intent, the way he plans different shots, he also plays fearlessly and knows how to use the dimension of the ground,” added the southpaw, who played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

SKY, who had a terrific 2022 where he scored 1164 runs in 31 T20Is, was included in the squad after ailing Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the all-important series following his horrific car accident. While Suryakumar is expected to fill Pant’s void, KL Rahul is likely to keep wickets.

With ample red-ball cricket under him for Mumbai in the domestic arena, Suryakumar knows how to approach a game in the longest format. “He is a Mumbai player, and he knows how to play red-ball cricket. I think he has a great chance – playing Test cricket will get him another establishment in ODIs and some stability as well.

“He will score multiple 100s and then 200s,” added Raina. India will play four Tests against Australia and the series will decided the fate of World Test Championship (WTC) table. India are currently second behind Australia.