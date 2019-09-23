Former India international cricketer Madhav Apte passed away in Breach Candy Hospital on September 23 morning, aged 86. He featured in seven Tests for India in a span of five months. He made his debut against Pakistan in 1952. He slammed a hundred and 3 half-centuries, all in West Indies; he averaged a staggering 49.27 and was never picked again. He also played alongside DB Deodhar and Sachin Tendulkar.

He made his first-class debut on his 19th birthday. He amassed 3,336 First-Class runs at an average of 39 in 67 matches and captained Mumbai to Ranji Trophy titles in 1958-59 and 1961-62.

Apte initially started out as a leg-spinner, but later on, became a frontline batsman. Apart from cricket, he also excelled in tennis, squash and badminton.