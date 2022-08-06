Kolkata: Former India international footballer Narendra Thapa died here on Friday due to cardiac arrest, the AIFF said.

“The All India Football Federation condoles the demise of former India international Narendra Thapa, who passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 due to cardiac arrest,” the national federation said in a statement.

Thapa was a part of the Indian team that qualified for the 1984 AFC Asian Cup in Singapore.

Thapa, who made his international debut against China in then Cochin in the 1983 Nehru Cup, represented India in 29 official international matches, and scored three goals.

His winning goal in India’s 1-0 triumph over Algeria in the 1984 Great Wall Cup in Beijing was one the highest points of his career, as the Algerian side comprised the World Cup squad which had played in the 1982 edition, the AIFF said.

AIFF acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar said: “It is sad to hear that Mr Thapa is no more. He was a key player in the Indian team during his time, and his contribution to Indian Football can never be forgotten. He has been an inspiring figure for people across generations. My condolences to his family, and prayers for his soul to rest in peace.”

At the domestic level, Thapa had represented Bengal and won the Santosh Trophy in 1986. He had also played for two of the Kolkata giants — Mohammedan Sporting and Mohun Bagan — winning a number of titles like the Federation Cup, Rovers Cup, IFA Shield.