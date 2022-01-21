New Delhi: One of India’s greatest off-spinners, Harbhajan Singh has been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the former India international has confirmed it on twitter on Friday.Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Have Opened The Door For Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer: Harbhajan Singh

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions," wrote Harbhajan. "I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," Harbhajan wrote.

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 21, 2022

“After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us,” Harbhajan’s wife posted it on Instagram confirming her contraction as well of the COVID-19 virus.

Last month, the Turbanator announced his retirement from the game, ending a glorious 23-year career, where the spinner was part of the 2011 World Cup winning team and scalped 711 wickets, across all three formats of the game.

Singh is the first Indian bowler to take a Test hattrick and was also conferred with the Padma Sri in 2009, the fourth-highest civilian award of India.

Under his captaincy, Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians won the 2011 Champions League T20.

He has appeared in 367 international matches for the Men in Blue and has amassed over 3000+ runs in international cricket.