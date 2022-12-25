Former India Opener Gives Massive Statement On KL Rahul After BAN Vs IND Test Series

KL Rahul managed 152 runs in seven innings in Bangladesh. He scored 95 runs in three ODIs and could only manage 57 runs in four Test innings.

KL Rahul was a total flop in the Bangladesh. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer minced no words in stating that KL Rahul has to sit out of the team when regular captain Rohit Sharma recovers back from injury. Jaffer’s scathing attack on Rahul came owing to the India batter’s poor form and felt that Shubman Gill should open with Rohit.

“KL Rahul has to go without a doubt, in my opinion. He had a pretty ordinary series as a batsman. If Rohit comes in, KL has to make a way,” Jaffer was quoted as saying in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

In comparison, Gill enjoyed a great Test series where he scored his maiden hundred in whites in the first game at Chattogram. With 157 runs In four innings, Gill finished as fourth highest run-getter for India in the series.

India’s next assignment is a home series against Sri Lanka, where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is starting from January. If reports are to be believed, Rahul is set to be dropped for the Sri Lanka series.