Dilip Doshi, former India left-arm spinner, said that anything beyond T20 will have an adverse effect on the game. The 71-year-old also expressed his disapproval for T10 cricket.

“T20 is the lowest ceiling in my view or maintaining still some of the aesthetics of the game. Once you go lower than that, you will have to make huge compromise and I think the game would suffer from that compromise,” Doshi, who played 33 Tests and 15 ODIs was speaking on the sidelines of Tata Literature Live in Mumbai, alongside former international umpire Simon Taufel and commentator Ashis Ray, said.

Doshi took a swipe at the T20-driven shorter formats of the game. “The exceptional talent can come only from proper breeding ground. I think more and more T20s and more and more shortened versions is showing that people with incomplete actions, bad actions, sledge-hammering game for 10 balls are winning the Man of the Match and they have suddenly arrived on the scene…,” he said.

“So from this angle they filter upwards, then I think they are found wanting at the higher levels. If you really want to watch the game properly, the quality must filter from the top, which is from Test cricket, first-class cricket downwards, that is my personal opinion,” Doshi said.

Doshi, meanwhile, heaped praised on India’s pace-bowling trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. The three shared 14 of 20 wickets amongst themselves as India thumped Bangladesh to win the Indore Test by an innings and 130 runs.

“Very pleasing. India was always known for spinners but now we have some fast-bowlers who can be termed as high-quality great bowlers. It is a very, very good change and I welcome it,” Doshi said.