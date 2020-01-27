Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Sunita Chandra passed away in Bhopal on Monday, her son Gaurav Chandra told PTI. Chandra, an Arjuna awardee, was 76 and is survived by her husband Yatish Chandra and two sons. She had played for the Indian women’s hockey team between 1956 to 1966 and served as skipper from 1963 to 1966.

Gaurav said his mother died in her sleep at their residence on Monday morning, and her last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

Expressing grief, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath described Chandra as an “excellent player” and called her the “pride of the country”.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team lost 1-2 to New Zealand in its second match of the ongoing tour in Auckland on Monday.

The Indians had earlier defeated New Zealand Development squad 4-0 in the opening match of the tour.

New Zealand started the game on an attacking note and earned a penalty corner early in the first quarter and the chance was brilliantly converted by Megan Hull in the third minute of the match.

India drew parity when young Salima Tete converted a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the first quarter. The visitors matched New Zealand in the second and third quarters but a defensive error in the final 15 minutes cost India dearly as they concede a penalty stroke, and Megan Hull made no mistake from the spot.