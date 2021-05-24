Assistant coach of East Bengal and former India International Renedy Singh is working relentlessly to arrange oxygen cylinders to help his home state of Manipur and fight the the deadly battle against Coronavirus. Also Read - Dogs Can Be 88 Percent Accurate in Sniffing COVID Cases: Study

Renedy Singh who has represented both the Kolkata giants in his playing days was known for being a dead-ball specialist.

"It is a difficult time for everyone. Our frontline workers have been working tirelessly. It was high time we stepped in to try and assist in any way possible. We have friends from different fields like doctors, police officers, IAS officers, businessmen – all of whom have joined the campaign to try and help," the former midfielder said.

“Manipuri people, who are currently overseas, as well as people from Manipur and all over the country all have come forward and are contributing in whatever way they can. We are trying to buy oxygen cylinders and hand them over to those who are in need and especially frontline workers.”

The fatality rate of the Manipur is on the rise and nothing’s fruitful is happening to curb the problem.

“Manipur is a little cut off from other places because of the pandemic. Our government is trying its level best but everything takes time. We have 3 oxygen plants in the state but the capacity is not much. Hospitals have been unable to increase oxygen beds as well.”

Renedy said that his first aim is to gather empty, as well as full oxygen cylinders and supply it to the hospitals along with oxygen concentrators.

“The requirement of cylinders is approximately around 1000-1500 per day. The government of Manipur has centralized all donations through a common channel, the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. We’re also contributing to the same.”

“I was born here and it is my duty to do what is in my power for my beautiful state. It is a difficult time for everyone. Our frontline workers have been working really hard in Manipur. It will be great if the people can come up and help, donating whatever they can to help the people who are struggling or suffering badly.”