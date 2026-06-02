Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi makes MASSIVE claim on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says he is on course to…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid rise is being admired by people all across the globe but Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi believes the teenager will become the number 1 superstar on the planet

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Lalit Modi (L) during the inaugural IPL edition in 2008. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (R) playing a shot in IPL 2026. (Photo credits: IANS)

The entire world is talking about Indian cricket’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the kind of rise he has experienced over the last two years. It was very recently that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Drew McIntyre rocked the 15-year-old’s Rajasthan Royals jersey and even had a message for him after RR ‘s elimination from the 2026 Indian Premier League, following a loss to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who finished as the highest run-getter of IPL 2026 in what was his first full-season, was visibly emotional and broke down to tears after Rajasthan’s exit was confirmed on May 29. The world had already witnessed his incredible range-hitting ability but seeing him cry was a first. After all, he did everything possible but could not get his side over the line.

Also Read: BIG worry for Team India after IPL 2026 ahead of ODI series vs Afghanistan, star player has been asked to…

Many would argue that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the lone fighter in the RR side with no other batter being even close to his seasonal run tally of 776. Not only did he claim the Orange Cap (most runs) but he also took home the Emerging Player, Most Valuable Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes of the season awards.

He also broke multiple records like – fastest to 1000 IPL runs, most sixes in a single season (65) and most runs by an uncapped batter among others. Had he received a decent amount of support from the other players, maybe Rajasthan could have gone on to the final. Regardless, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just getting started and IPL 2026 was just the curtain raiser.

Lalit Modi sends encouraging message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

While speaking in a podcast recently, IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Modi had a very encouraging message for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Modi affirmed that he is confident about the teenager scoring a double ton one day before asking him to solely focus on cricket and not let money get into his head.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise to be studied at IIM Indore – Here’s everything we know about the development

“I’m looking forward to that day. You will make 200, I promise you. Don’t let money get into your head.” – Lalit Modi said on the Scoop podcast. The 62-year-old even went as far as to say that Sooryavanshi is on the way to becoming the number 1 superstar on the planet, even bigger than that of any Hollywood or Bollywood star.

🗣️ "You will become the number one superstar on the planet” 🌏 IPL founder Lalit Modi is backing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in his pursuit of a T20 double century 💯💯 WATCH The Scoop Extended 👉https://t.co/7hn4Cvqjn5 pic.twitter.com/5HhXwboMDH — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 1, 2026

“You will become the number one superstar on the planet, bigger than any Hollywood and Bollywood star on the planet.” – Lalit Modi concluded.

When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in the India A squad for an upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The 15-year-old is most likely to feature in the tournament opener on June 9 against the hosts at Dambulla.