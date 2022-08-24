Kolkata: In a shocking development of events, Indian Super League (ISL) marquee football club Bengaluru FC have alleged racial abuse directed at one of their players during a Durand Cup match against Indian Air Force on Tuesday. The franchise has raised the issue with the concerned authority.Also Read - Highlights Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna Star For Blues; BFC Beat IAFT 4-0

Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

“Bengaluru FC is aware of a racist comment made by a player from the opposition, towards one of our players, during the Durand Cup game that took place on Tuesday evening,” the former ISL champions said in a statement. Also Read - East Bengal Open Durand Cup Campaign With a Goalless Stalemate Against Indian Navy

“We are in touch with the relevant authorities in this regard. Our message is clear — discrimination has no place anywhere. Football is for everyone.”

Bengaluru FC registered their second consecutive win in the Durand Cup as they blanked Indian Air Force 4-0.

Roy Krishna (9th min), Sunil Chhetri (23rd min), Faisal Ali (71st min), and Siva Sakthi (93rd min) struck for The Blues as it secured a resounding win.

The goals came in early for Bengaluru, as Krishna opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

Skipper Chhetri soon doubled the lead as he sneaked one past IAF goakeeper Shibinraj following a well-directed cross from Prabir Das in the 23rd minute of the game.

Youngster Faisal Ali made it 3-0 after he received an unerring cross from midfielder Suresh Wangjam.

The goalfest was completed by another youngster, Shiva Shakti, as he beat the IAF goalie to make it 4-0 in the third minute of the stoppage time.

Inputs from PTI