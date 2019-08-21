Indian pacer and former Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar will be playing for Pondicherry in the upcoming domestic season of Indian cricket. He has led Karnataka to two Ranji Trophy-victories and has 459 first-class wickets to his name.

Kumar decided to move to Pondicherry after former Karnataka coach J Arun was appointed at the helm of matters in the side. The Kumar-led Karnataka side which went on to attain the Ranji Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15 was coached by Arun. “Both Arun and Vinay clicked as coach and player respectively for Karnataka as they enjoyed a golden run during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. It will be great if they could recreate the magic with Pondicherry as well,” a Cricket Association of Pondicherry official was quoted as saying to Times of India.

“There are very few cricketers in the country who boast of such an impeccable record in the domestic circuit. We couldn’t have asked for a better player than Vinay since he has the experience of leading a top side and also winning the Ranji Trophy on multiple occasion,” added the official.

The 35-year-old bowler has been a vital player for Karnataka ever since he made his debut in the 2004-05 season. His consistency in domestic cricket had earned him a national call. Kumar has played one Test, 31 One-Day internationals (ODIs) and nine Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India.

Apart from Kumar, other outstation players who would turn up for Pondicherry this season include former Tamil Nadu players Arun Karthick and Paras Dogra. The side will be captained by D Rohit and mentored by West Indies legend Alvin Kallicharran with Dishant Yagnik as the assistant coach.