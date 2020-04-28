Former Karnataka batsman and coach Jagadeesh Arunkumar has been appointed the new head coach of the USA cricket team, the board announced early on Tuesday. A report in The Sportstar suggests that his working visa is currently under process, and once obtained, Arunkumar will be permanently based out of the United States. Also Read - Anti-Malarial Drug Hydroxychloroquine Ineffective on USA's COVID-19 Patients, Researchers Find Higher Death Risk

“I am delighted to say that we have subsequently reached agreement with ‘Jak’ that he will take up the role and be permanently based in the United States as and when his working visa has been obtained,” USA Cricket CEO, Iain Higgins, said. Also Read - USA vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction 5th Match, CWC League-2 One-Day: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips United States of America vs Oman at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur 9:15 AM IST

“Of course, the COVID-19 crisis has now presented some challenges around the scope of the role in the short/medium term, but we look forward to completing all of the arrangements and to welcoming him more formally in due course.” Also Read - I Don't Know How Long Will Serena Williams Be Able To Play: Coach

Arunkumar played 109 First-Class games during a 15-year-long domestic career, of which he represented Karnataka in 77. He finished with 7208 runs at an average of 42.90 with 20 hundreds and 36 half-centuries. Retiring at the end of the 2008 season, Arunkumar turned to coaching and had one of the best stints by a coach in the history of Indian domestic cricket when he guided Karnataka to back-to-back trebles – Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Irani Cup in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Arunkumar has also served as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab before moving to coach Puducherry last year. However, his stay with them was short after a kind of fallout with the authorities of the Puducherry Cricket Association. Having travelled to the USA last month to meet the staff, selectors and players at a training camp in Houston, he will take charge of the team, which has earlier been briefly coached by former India wicketkeeper Kiran More.