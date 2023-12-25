Home

Former KKR Star Seeks Police Help After Ex-Girlfriend Threatens To End Cricketing Career

KC Cariappa has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League.

KC Cariappa was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in IPL 2019. (Image: Instagram)

Bengaluru: Former Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals cricketer, KC Cariappa, has sought help from police after his ex-girlfriend threatened to end his career. According to the 29-year-old cricketer, the woman has also allegedly threatened his family members with dire consequences. Cariappa’s complaint comes a year after the woman had filed a case against him.

Cariappa, who stays in Ramaiah Layout in Nagasandra and is from Kodagu, informed police that he fell in love with a woman but broke up with her because she was addicted to drugs. She was also an alcoholic and promiscuous.

The cricketer also told police that he tried to convince the woman to quit drinking but she didn’t listen. In return, her ex-girlfriend threatened to commit suicide and leave a note naming him. “Based on the complaint filed by Cariappa, we have taken up a case…,” a senior police officer said.

Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.