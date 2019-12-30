David Moyes, who was the interim manager of West Ham United, has been re-appointed as its manager on a six-month contract, replacing the recently-sacked Manuel Pellegrini. Moyes, a former manager of Manchester United, was with West Ham in 2018 for six months, helping the side avoid relegation before his departure.

“It’s fabulous to be back,” Moyes said in a club statement. “It feels great to be home. I’ve missed being here… I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the club, so I can’t wait to get started.”

“I think there’s got to be a short-term goal for us just now to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league and what we’re going to do over the next six months.”

West Ham are undergoing a dreadful EPL campaign, being placed fourth from bottom with just two wins since September. The appointment of Moyes raises hopes of the side lifting its fortunes, like it did a season ago. Moyes brings to the table a rich coaching experience, most notably for being in charge of Everton for 11 years, during which he led the EPL side to Champions League, Europa and the final of the FA Cup.

In 2013, he succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford but lasted only eight months. The 56-year-old has also had spells at Preston, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

“David proved in his short time with the club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the club in the right direction once again,” West Ham’s joint-chairman David Sullivan said in the club statement.