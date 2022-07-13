Washington: Former English football star Wayne Rooney has been appointed as head coach of Major Soccer League (MLS) side D.C. United on Tuesday. It is noteworthy that Rooney has been played and captained the side for 2018 and 2019.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Together? PSG Rejects Manchester United Legend's Offer

MLS, through their official twitter account, announced that the former football star will make a comeback in D.C. United following a two-year stay as the Manager of Derby County while they competed in the English Championship.

👔 Welcome back, Wayne 👏 The club is excited to announce @WayneRooney as the new head coach of D.C. United. — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 12, 2022



Interim head coach Chad Ashton will remain in charge of the team until Wayne Rooney has received his Work Visa, the club said in a statement.

Rooney joined D.C. United in June 2018 as a Designated Player. During his time with the Black-and-Red, Rooney appeared in 48 matches, scored 23 goals and assisted 15 others. He was voted MLS Best XI in 2018, an All-Star in 2019, and was an MLS MVP finalist in 2018.

“Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport. He’s already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity,” said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan Co-Chairmen of D.C. United.

“He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in Major League Soccer thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player. The passion he showed while wearing Black-and-Red electrified our city and our club and we are so excited to welcome him back as our Head Coach.”

