Arsenal have appointed former captain Mikel Arteta as their head coach to revive the fortunes of the English Premier League side. The former midfielder, who played over a 100 games for Arsenal replaces the recently-sacked Unai Emery, will be in attendance during the Gunners’ EPL game against Everton on Saturday.

“This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Arteta said in a statement. “We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke (owner and club director, respectively) and the senior people from the club.

Arsenal have struggled to put their act together lately. With 22 points, the Gunners are currently placed 10th in the standings and have gone six games without winning a game at the Emirates. Having worked under Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, a club he joined as a player in 2016, Arteta, who has won two FA Cup titles with the Gunners, will be hoping to utilise his experience for Arsenal going forward.

“We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it, Arteta added. “I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

Head of football Raul Sanllehi revealed that the club had interviewed other candidates before opting to pursue Arteta.

“We met several top-class candidates and Mikel stood out to every single one of us as the perfect person for us,” he said in a club statement. “Mikel understands Arsenal Football Club and what it means to our fans around the world. We look forward to him getting down to work and bringing the best out of our squad as we work to get our season back on track.”