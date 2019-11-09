The Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG), India’s first and only self-regulatory industry body for the Online Fantasy Sports Gaming sector, on Saturday announced the appointment of Anami Narayan Roy as its Strategic Advisory. In his previous role, AN Roy served as the Director-General of Police of Maharashtra India and earlier as the Police Commissioner of Mumbai.

An illustrious career spanning about 40 years in the Indian Police Service, Roy’s contribution to the Police force has been commendable. His in-depth knowledge and vast experience in security and intelligence related matters at the National and State level have been instrumental in making the police services more accessible to citizens. At IFSG, Mr. Roy will play a strategic role and work closely with the IFSG board members to create guidelines for responsible industry practices.

“I am happy to join IFSG and get associated in shaping steer the evolving fantasy sports ecosystem, as the industry readies for exponential growth and helps set up best industry practices around self-regulation,” Roy said.

“Fantasy Sports is helping millions of sports fans engage deeply and meaningfully with their favourite sports and use their knowledge and skill in a meaningful way. Along with my fellow board members, I will work towards ensuring the fantasy sports users enjoy a fair playing environment and set industry benchmarks.”

Over the last two years since inception, the IFSG has on-boarded respected and eminent industry stalwarts, including Justice A K Sikri as Ombudsman, Prof. Ratnakar Shetty, Mr. Amrit Mathur, and Mr. Dilip Dixit as its Advisors, and John Loffhagen, an eminent legal counsel, serving as the President of the body.

Currently, IFSG has 32 members that are working together to create standardized best practices and drive self-regulation. The sector has already witnessed the emergence of India’s 1st Gaming Unicorn (Dream11) and has the potential to reach over 10 crore users by 2020.

“It is an honour to have Mr. Roy on IFSG’s advisory board and further strengthen the bench,” Anwar Shirpurwala, CEO, IFSG said.

“During his vast tenure, Mr. Roy has played a pivotal role in bolstering the Indian police force, streamlining operations as well as improving overall perception. The Fantasy Sports industry in India is growing rapidly, we believe that Mr. Roy’s rich experience in successfully planning, strategizing and executing policies is sure to have a positive impact on the industry at large.”