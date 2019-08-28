Former Sri Lankan “Mystery” spinner Ajantha Mendis has decided to call it quits from all form of cricketer at the age of 34. Having last represented his nation in 2015, he has been slogging in the domestic circuit for over four years now. But he has failed to earn a recall from the national team and that could be cited as the main reason behind Medis’ decision to depart from the game.

A veteran of 19 Tests, 87 One Day Internationals and 39 Twenty-20 Internationals, Mendis was hailed as the successor of Muttiah Muralitharan during the early stage of his career. He has 70 wickets to his name with the red ball, while his ODI career saw him picking 218 wickets. He became an overnight sensation after making his Test debut where he surprised everyone with his varied range of deliveries and picked up eight wickets.

🚨 JUST IN 🚨 Ajantha Mendis has retired from all forms of cricket! The Sri Lankan spinner took 288 wickets for his country across the three formats. pic.twitter.com/ZwABGqvRWf — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2019

With the ability to bowl six different deliveries in six balls of an over, he came to be known as the Mystery Spinner as the batsmen failed to read him during his initial years. However, as the years progressed he lost the charisma and the potency in his bowling. The opponent batsmen also learnt the trick to read his variations and took him to plenty.

Meanwhile, he has been consistent in the Sri Lankan domestic cricket in his bid to make an international comeback. But over the years he has failed to replicate the older days and could not produce any significant performance to convince the selectors. The national team also seem to have gone way ahead of him with young and promising spinners, in the form of Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya and Dilruwan Perrera, making the national ranks.

However, he still has some records to his name which he earned during his sort and inconsistent international career. He still remains the only bowler to pick two six-wicket hauls in a T20I match.