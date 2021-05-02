Former BCCI selector and Rajasthan captain Kishan Rungta has died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Jaipur at the age of 88 years. The veteran administrator tested positive for the virus last week and died on Saturday. Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

"Former Rajasthan first-class cricketer and ex-national selector Kishan Rungta has died of COVID-19," a BCCI source confirmed to PTI.

Rungta served as a national selector from Central Zone in 1998. He played 59 first-class games between 1953 to 1970, scoring 2717 runs. The right-hander scored his runs at an average of 32.73 and had the highest score of 130 runs. The former BCCI selector scored five centuries in his first-class career. He also took 47 catches in his domestic career.

His late elder brother Purushottam was a BCCI treasurer in the 1970s.

Purushottam’s son Kishore held the same position in the early 2000s. The Rungta family dominated Rajasthan cricket for nearly five decades before Lalit Modi beat them in the elections and wrested control in the mid-2000s.

Meanwhile, Rungta also represented Maharashtra in the domestic circuit in first-class. Furthermore, he also scalped nine wickets with the best bowling figures of 5-14 and bowled with an impressive average of 20.14. He made his first-class debut back in 1953 and had a long career as he played his swansong in 1970. However, he could not get a chance to represent the national team.

The second wave of Covid-19 has caused a lot of damage in India as around 400000 cases are getting reported on a daily basis. Furthermore, the shortage of medical beds and oxygen has added salt to the injury for the nation as it battles the deadly virus.

