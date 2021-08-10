New Delhi: Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is on life support in Canberra, Australia. Cairns suffered an aortic dissection, which is a tear inside the body’s main artery last week in the country’s capital, according to a report in New Zealand Herald.Also Read - New Zealand Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore Dies After Sharing Instagram Post of 'Struggle of Competition'

The former legendary player is expected to be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney after his body didn't respond to the treatment despite multiple operations since he has collapsed.

The former all-rounder had a glorious career as he played 62 tests and 215 one day internationals for New Zealand from 1989-2006. He scored 3320 runs in Test cricket at an average of more than 33 and scalped 218 wickets at an average of 29.40. In ODIs, Cairns scored 4950 runs at an average of 29.46 and snared 201 wickets at 32.80. He also did commentary for Sky Sports.

Cairns was also named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the year in 2000. The all-rounder had played a key role in New Zealand’s triumph in the ICC Knockout trophy in 2000. The right-hander had scored an unbeaten knock of 102 runs in the final against India and had helped his team in chasing down the target of 265 runs in Nairobi. Cairns was known as one of the best all-rounders of his generation.

Cairns has been living in Australia with his family for several years.