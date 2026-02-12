Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez makes BIG appeal ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2026, he wants...

Home

Mohammad Hafeez makes big appeal before India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

Team India will play the third match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Mohammad Hafeez makes key request before India-Pakistan clash

India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest and most controversial matches of the year. However, former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez urged one request from both teams before the clash. Hafeez said this highly intense match should be played with complete sportsmanship.

“Both countries should be allowed to fully play the role they can in growing and spreading the game, and cricket should never be stopped because of politics. Secondly, whatever scenario emerges regarding an India-Pakistan match, we must always keep the integrity and spirit of the game at the highest level. Whenever this match is played – if it happens on the 15th – it should be played with complete sportsmanship,” he added.

This match is finally happening after many disagreements and issues as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and their government changed its decision and agreed to play against India on Sunday, February 15.

‘Politics kept out of it’: Mohammad Hafeez

However, Mohammad Hafeez shared his opinion on this matter and said that he supports India vs Pakistan matches. He also added that politics should not interfere in cricket matches between both teams.

“Whenever there is talk about an India-Pakistan match, I have always been in favour of it because this is that match, that rivalry, which inspires the entire world. I truly hope the match happens – God willing. And it’s not just about this one game. I’m not into this match alone. What I want is for India-Pakistan matches to happen on a routine basis, with politics kept out of it forever.”

Pakistan Government’s confirms participation against India

The Pakistan government’s confirmation to play against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,”

