Former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis criticized Indian team’s sportsmanship after they lost against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. He alleged that India lost on purpose to cut down Pakistan’s qualification chances for semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019 and questioned the “sportsmanship” of the ‘Men in Blue’.

Taking to Twitter, the commentator and former coach of Pakistan cricket team said:

It’s not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2019

Like many Pakistanis, Younis too was hopeful of an Indian victory which could have eased Pakistan’s case of qualifying for the semis easier and his tweet reflected that. However, despite England’s win, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side still stand their chances of making it to the top-four.

If Pakistan win their last match against Bangladesh their points tally could go up to 11, while a defeat for England in their last outing against New Zealand could mean the host’s campaign ending on 11 points. Such a scenario would see Pakistan go through to the semis, ahead of England.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali and Sikander Bakht had alleged that India might lose to England on purpose to oust Pakistan from the tournament. Both of them have faced the heat of the Indian fans and have been criticized heavily, But such a comment from Waqar came surprisingly and has triggered a fresh round of debate.

India had not a single game in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 before taking the field against Eoin Morgan & Co. However, chasing 337 on Sunday, India could manage 306/5 in their full quota of 50 overs.