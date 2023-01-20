Top Recommended Stories
Former Pakistan Cricketer Compares Shubman Gill With Swiss Tennis Great Roger Federer
Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian cricketer to hit a double century in ODIs. He scored 208 against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has compared Shubman Gill with tennis great Roger Federer and called himself a fan of the Indian batter after the right-hander scored his maiden double hundred in ODIs a couple of days ago.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.