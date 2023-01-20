Home

Former Pakistan Cricketer Compares Shubman Gill With Swiss Tennis Great Roger Federer

Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian cricketer to hit a double century in ODIs. He scored 208 against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad.

Shubman Gill celebrates after his 200 against New Zealand. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has compared Shubman Gill with tennis great Roger Federer and called himself a fan of the Indian batter after the right-hander scored his maiden double hundred in ODIs a couple of days ago.