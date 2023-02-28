Home

Former Pakistan Cricketer Launches Scathing Attack On Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Abdur Rehman, who played 61 matches for Pakistan, has termed Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja 'horrible'.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rehman came up with an unexpected attack on the Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal, describing them ‘horrible’. While Jadeja is currently a part of the Indian Test squad against Australia, Chahal has been named in the squad for the 50-over series against the same opposition.

A top-class left-arm spinner, Jadeja has been the India’s premier all-rounder across formats for the past few years. His off-late brilliance in red-ball cricket also speaks volumes of his skill-set in the inernational circuit.

Speaking on ‘Nadir Ali podcast’, Rehman opined Jadeja as a pathetic bowler initially before gradually improving under MS Dhoni. He also termed Chahal as ‘horrible’. “Jadeja jab shuru mein aya tha woh fariq spinner tha (When Jadeja had started his career, he was a pathetic bowler).

“Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, he was prepared in such a way that he is now a No.1 bowler. Chahal is also a horrible bowler. You can hit him easily. There is no force in his deliveries and cannot spin the ball much. Lambe race ka ghoda nehi hai,” said Rehman.

In both the Tests in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, Jadeja has already taken 18 wickets that included two five-wicket hauls. He was also adjudged the player of the match in both the games.

Jadeja is currently ninth in the ICC Test bowlers rankings and is presently the-ranked all-rounder in the longest format of the game. On the other hand, Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is with 91 wickets. He also has 121 ODI wickets.

