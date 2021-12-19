New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan are now currently the hottest prospects in world cricket, specially in the shortest format of the game. 2021 year has been the year for them, as the opening duo of the Men in Green smashed all T20 records be it in individual or partnership. Former Pakistan international, Rashid Latif heaped praise on Pakistan’s destructive batsmen and said that after sometime, Indians will vie for players like them in their team.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan to Shaheen Afridi; Pakistan Cricketers Who Could Have Broken The Bank at IPL Auction

"About a year ago, we used to say that Pakistan doesn't have players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul, especially in T20 cricket. But I think, after some time, Indians will also say that we don't have players like Rizwan and Babar," Latif told to PTV Sports.

Babar and Rizwan has been involved in 7 century stands this year, with six of them coming in T20Is. They racked up an unbeaten 152-run stand against arch-rivals India as the Shaheens ended their winless streak against the Men in Blue in World Cup cricket.

Rizwan got into the history books as he became the first cricketer to smash 1000+ runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. His captain Babar Azam is second to him, who racked up 939 runs.

Latif said that the duo have made up for their slow batting rate through their consistent performances in recent times.

“Earlier, we also had our reservations about their scoring rate, but they made up for it by pacing their innings perfectly,” the ex Pakistan cricketer expressed.