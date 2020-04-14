Zafar Sarfaraz, a former first-class cricketer of Pakistan, has died in a private hospital in Peshawar on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 50. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns ‘Heinous Attacks on Cops And Security Personnel’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Zafar tested positive for the novel COVID-19 on April 7 and on Sunday was put under intensive care.

A left-handed, middle order batsman, he made his first-class debut in 1988 and in 15 matches, scored 616 runs including four half-centuries with a highest score of 69. He also played six one-day matches too, scoring 96 in them.

After retiring in 1994, he went on to coach Peshawar’s senior as well as Under-19 teams.

Zafar is was the brother of former Pakistan international Akhtar Sarfaraz who played four ODIs, scoring 66 runs in them. He died 10 months ago after a due to colon cancer at the age of 43.

Their brother Imtiaz Sarfaraz has also played first-class cricket for Peshawar.

In Pakistan, the deadly coronavirus has so far infected over 5,400 people and left 96 dead in its wake.

Globally, the virus has infected over 1.8 million people and killed close to 1,19,000 in at least 170 countries.