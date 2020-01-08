Former Pakistan great and commentator Wasim Akram on Wednesday took to his social media handle to post about his lost watch. The incident took place while he was travelling in an Emirates Airline. He tagged the airline in his post and asked them for assistance. The airline was quick to respond as they asked him to provide the details of his watch and the airline he was travelling in.

“Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates. Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom #LostMyWatch” wrote Akram on Twitter.

Here is how the airline responded:

Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We’ll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) January 8, 2020

It may have come as a surprise but Akram’s act gave netizens a reason to come up with hilarious suggestions.

Here are some of the most laughable ones.

Apart from being a World Cup winner, Akram has been one of the finest ever fast bowlers in the world. He has picked up 502 and 415 ODI and Test wickets in his 18-year career.