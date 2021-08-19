New Delhi: Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria took to his Youtube channel to express his views on former England batsman Nick Compton’s remark on India captain Virat Kohli. The former England opener slammed Kohli by tweeting that he is the ‘most foul-mouthed individual’ and went on to praise the likes of Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Sachin Tendulkar for being level-headed and grounded.Also Read - Anushka Sharma in Rs 11k Cardigan, Rs 1 Lakh Prada Bag Enjoy Vegan Lunch Date With Virat Kohli

"Isn't Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I'll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing ? stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are," tweeted Compton which has now been deleted after the 38-year-old faced a lot of backlash on social media.

Reacting to the above tweet, Kaneria said that the former English players are sore losers and can't stand Kohli's aggression and when they lose, their entire body starts burning.

“There is a former English cricketer who is disappointed with the way Virat Kohli shows his aggression. Is it fine when you do it? Do you have to rule all the time? Whenever there is a big team against you, they use the same tactics to nail you down that you use against them for so many years. You had started it when Jasprit Bumrah had walked out to bat. Jos Buttler had something to say to him and many other players got chirpy,” Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.

“Virat Kohli’s aggression was superb. His bowling changes were spot on. As a captain, Kohli was just showing aggression and the crowd was supporting him. Speaking of abusive language, we have played cricket and unless there is a bit of banter, it is not fun. I don’t think Kohli used any abusive language. The aggression that Kohli showed was instrumental in India winning this Test match,” Kaneria added.

The third Test between England and India is set to begin at Leeds, Headingley on the 25th of August.