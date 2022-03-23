Lahore: Former Pakistan pacer and captain Waqar Younis on Wednesday was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame when he received his commemorative cap and plaque during day three of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium. Ironically, Younis already has a stand dedicated in his name at the venue.Also Read - Bob Woolmer Death Anniversary: Mohammad Yousuf Pays Tribute To Former Pakistan Coach, Says "Remains World No.1"

PCB Tweeted a video of Waqar Younis receiving his commemorative cap: Also Read - Pat Cummins Rues Dropped Chances as Pakistan Hold Australia to Draw in 2nd Test

Waqar Younis, accompanied by his family, receives a plaque and a cap as he gets inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame 🌟 pic.twitter.com/85YGrpW3Fo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2022

Also Read - Shoaib Malik: I Am Not a Liability To The Pakistan Side

Waqar Younis, accompanied by his family, receives a plaque and a cap as he gets inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame.

“I feel honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame with my mother and wife standing alongside me. In fact, it was an honour to receive the beautiful plaque from my mother, who has been my inspiration throughout this highly rewarding and immensely satisfying cricketing journey. Without her blessings, I would not have been able to achieve this much as a professional,” said Younis in a statement.

In his career from 1989 to 2003, former left-arm pacer Younis took 373 Test scalps and 416 ODI wickets. In Tests, Younis took 50 or more wickets against New Zealand (70), Zimbabwe (62), Sri Lanka (56), West Indies (55) and England (50). In ODIs, he took 84 wickets against Sri Lanka, followed by New Zealand (79), West Indies (60), South Africa (58), India (37), England (30), Australia (29) and Zimbabwe (23).

“Playing for Pakistan was a dream come true and I still cherish every single moment of wearing the Pakistan colour. And to be awarded by the Pakistan Cricket Board with this honour 19 years after I last represented my country is just an icing on the cake, for which I am grateful to them,” added Younis.

Younis, the former bowling coach of the national side, played seven Tests at the Gaddafi Stadium and took 29 wickets with his seven for 86 against New Zealand in October 1990 as his best. In 12 ODIs at the same venue, he took 14 wickets with four for 26 against the Netherlands in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1996 as his best figures.

“It is indeed a very proud moment for me to be placed in the same category as Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas. These individuals are absolute legends of the game and their achievements and success stories are well documented. I would like to thank all the players I played with and against as well as all the support staff who contributed towards my accomplishments,” concluded Younis.