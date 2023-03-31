Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Lashes Out At BCCI, Calls Indian Cricket Board ‘Arrogant’

Home

According to Imran Khan, BCCI is behaving like a superpower in world cricket and it just tells about their arrogance.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan has lashed out the neighbouring BCCI alleging the Indian board to be ‘arrogant’ and behaving like a ‘superpower’. Imran led Pakistan to World Cup title in 1992 and was country’s PM from 2018 to 2022.

The legendary cricketer stated that BCCI dictate world cricket and commented on Pakistani players’ absence from the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Pakistan players were allowed to play in the inaugural edition only.

The BCCI didn’t allow the Pakistan players in IPL from the 2009 season after the Mumbai terrorists attacks the previous years that took life of so many innocent souls. “It is a sad and unfortunate affair, the relationship between Pakistan and India,” Cricket Pakistan quoted Imran Khan telling on Times Radio.

“There is a lot of arrogance in the way India now behaves in the cricketing world as a superpower. Because of their ability to generate a lot of funds, more than any other country, I think they almost dictate now as a sort of the arrogance of a super power of who they should play and who they shouldn’t.

“I find it strange that the Indian cricket board should take it out on the Pakistan cricket players and it just reeks of arrogance,” added the Pakistan stalwart.

Imran also asked the young Pakistani talents to not worry about about their non-participation in IPL. “If India doesn’t allow Pakistan to play IPL then Pakistan should not worry about it because Pakistan itself has quality young cricketers,” he added.

