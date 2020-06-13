Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he had tested positive for coronavirus. Afridi took to Twitter to share the piece of news with his fans. The former allrounder said that he had not been feeling well since Thursday. Also Read - Delhi Markets to Close Again? Traders' Body to Take Final Call Tomorrow

Afridi also urged fans for their blessings and prayers for his speedy recovery. "I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afirdi wrote on twitter.

Earlier, Afridi had been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. His Foundation has been helping the needy with essential commodities during the pandemic in Pakistan.