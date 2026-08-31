Former Pakistan star blasts on Team and management for poor performance against England in the second Test, says…

The former Pakistan legend criticized the Team and management for a ridiculous performance against England in the second Test of the series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Former Pakistan cricketer blasts on Pakistan team and management

Recently, Pakistan played their second Test match against England, where they suffered a devastating defeat, which made the fans angry, as this was their second consecutive defeat against England in the Test.

Pakistan’s poor performance suffered them second Test against England by 194 runs

The visitors were humiliated by the hosts as they were not able to showcase their impact in the match as they lost it by a big margin of 194 runs. Even though, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, who was expected to lead the side with a good mindset, failed to perform well against England.

In the second Test, the England pacers reflected their impressive bowling performance, which included their wicket-taking ability and brilliant variations. Bowlers like Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue didn’t give a chance to Pakistan’s batters to score good runs in the match.

Babar Azam also suffered against England’s bowling lineup as the pacers dominated Babar to score some runs against them and dismissed him for low scores in both innings. Reflecting on this defeat, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter and star player, Rashid Latif blasted on Team, after such a poor performance.

Rashid Latif criticizes Pakistan Team and management for poor calls

Not only this, Rashid Latif also criticized the board and the management for a poor selection. According to the reports by British Media, he called the team ‘worst Pakistan side in 50 years.’

“Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team and how it’s the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years,” Rashid Latif said.

“Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches. If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question. You will know who has ruined this team,” Latif added.

“Now you are losing consistently. This is the worst cricket board; that is a fact,” he concluded.

The next and final Test of the series will be played from 9th September to 13th. The result of this Test will not matter as the hosts have already registered their name in the series. Pakistan can perform well in this Test to end the series on a positive note.